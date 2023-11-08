Ministry proposes to add Can Gio port into national planning

The Ministry of Transport proposed to add Can Gio international transshipment port in Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gion outlying district to the national planning.

The Ministry of Transport said that it has listened to ministries, relevant agencies, and local administrations for its dossier to adjust the master plan for the development of Vietnam's seaport system between 2021 and 2030. Moreover, the ministry proposed to upgrade 3 other seaports into gateway ports and international transshipment ports.

Specifically, Can Gio port was added to the Ho Chi Minh City seaport group with the planning scope in the land and waters of Cai Mep estuary, and can receive ships with a tonnage of up to 24,000 TEU or 250,000 tons or larger.

Based on the planning, the scale and roadmap for the port investment are suitable for the project to build the Can Gio international transshipment port approved by competent authorities.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the addition of Can Gio port is based on proposals from relevant agencies.

Prior, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Transport to update and add the project to the plan as a basis for appropriate implementation. Can Gio port is also included in the list of projects prioritized for seaport investment.

In its adjustment plan, the Ministry of Transport proposed to add Nam Do Son port as a gateway port combining international transit and the national defense service. It also proposed studies about the mechanism for the development of international transshipment ports at Van Phong in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa and in Soc Trang Province in the Mekong Delta region.