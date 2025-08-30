HCMC’s leaders visit Ba Ria-Vung Tau Martyr Cemetery

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Martyr Cemetery in the city on August 30.

The event, with the participation of Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho and officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city marked the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

At the memorial ceremony, the delegation respectfully offered fresh floral wreaths to the Heroic Mothers of Vietnam and the Fallen Soldiers. A moment of silence was observed to express profound gratitude for the sacrifices made by these heroic figures, who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

On the same day, the city’s delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day, 90, residing in Ba Ria Ward.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day lost her husband and son, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the resistance against America. Overcoming the profound grief of losing her loved ones, she shouldered the responsibility of raising her family with unwavering strength and determination.

He affirmed that the Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always remember, care for, and uphold the gratitude policy, considering it both a duty and a sacred obligation to honor the generations that came before.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day, residing in Ba Ria Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC delegation offers gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Day. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Vinh, Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh