An Khanh Ward, HCMC opens exhibition “80 Years – Glorious Milestones”

As part of the activities celebrating the National Day (September 2) anniversary, An Khanh Ward hosts the exhibition “80 Years – Glorious Milestones”, showcasing photos and documents that retrace President Ho Chi Minh's 30-year journey abroad.

On August 28, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to mark the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and to award Party membership badges on the occasion of September 2.

Attending the event were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council presents the 60-year Party membership badge to veteran Party members.
On this occasion, the Party Committee of An Khanh Ward presented Party membership badges to 75 members. Among them, two members received the 60-year Party membership badge, four members were presented the 55-year badge, and five members received the 50-year badge.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the An Khanh Ward Party Committee Hoang Tung expressed his deep appreciation for the contributions of the Party members honored with the Party Badge. He emphasized that the badge is a testament to their dedication, efforts and growth, formally recognized by the Party.

He also expressed confidence that veteran Party members would continue to serve as examples for the younger generations.

At the ceremony, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward also launched an emulation movement to celebrate the successful First Deputies Congress of the An Khanh Ward Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, heading to the Party congresses at higher levels and the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

The event also included a review of the organization of the First Deputies Congress of the An Khanh Ward Party Committee.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, An Khanh Ward also opened the thematic exhibition “80 Years – Golden Milestones.” Attending the event were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council, and Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and An Khanh Ward visit the exhibition.

The exhibition features more than 100 photos and documents retracing a 30-year journey abroad seeking ways for national salvation of President Ho Chi Minh, along with historic milestones highlighting the unity of the Vietnamese people.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

