Project of Can Gio International Transshipment Port submitted to PM

The People’s Committee of HCMC yesterday handed in the project to study and build Can Gio International Transshipment Port to the Prime Minister.

According to the People’s Committee of HCMC, in order to satisfy the high demand of goods transfer via Can Gio Port, the project proposes the development of the current port into an international transshipment one with a capacity to serve ships, feeder vessels, and barges that have a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 250,000 (24.000 Teu), 10,000-65,000 (750 - 5.200 Teu), and up to 8.000 (356 Teu) respectively.

The total lengths of the main wharf and the barge station are designed to be 7km and 2km correspondingly. The total estimated surface area of the new port is about 571ha.

Based on the demands of goods flow via the port, the investment is divided into two stages of prior to 2030 (investing in 2 out of 7 major wharfs) and from 2030-2045 (completing the rest of the wharfs).

Ancillary construction works outside the port area include a residential area for port officers, employees, and experts with a surface area of 68ha; an office building for state management units responsible for sea ports and specialized inspection units on a surface area of 4ha; and a maritime training center, a maritime consultation service center covering 10 ha.