Slovak Constitution Day celebrated in HCMC

A get-together to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 - 2025) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on August 28.

President of the Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Quang Hai, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the gathering, President of the Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Quang Hai, expressed his gratitude to the former Czechoslovakia and the present-day Republic of Slovakia for providing professional training and skill development to tens of thousands of Vietnamese citizens, including many members of the association. He noted that many of them have returned to Vietnam and gone on to hold important positions across various sectors.

The President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association expressed his delight at the continued strengthening of the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade has seen consistent growth.

According to data from Slovakia’s Statistical Office, total trade turnover between Vietnam and Slovakia reached approximately EUR4.7 billion in 2024, compared to around EUR1 billion in 2020. However, this growth is still considered modest compared to the full potential of economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to Mr. Bui Quang Hai, the Vietnamese Government has recently granted unilateral visa exemptions to citizens of 12 European Union member states, including Slovakia, effective from August 15, 2025. He hoped that the Government of the Slovak Republic would soon introduce favorable measures in the visa application process for Vietnamese citizens, particularly those who have studied or worked in Slovakia.

President of the Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA) in Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Quang Hai stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association has been officially active for over a decade, playing a vital role in strengthening and advancing the traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries, particularly between Ho Chi Minh City and the Slovak cities of Bratislava and Kosice.

Mr. Marian Veres, Chargé d'Affaires of the Slovak Republic in Vietnam delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Marian Veres, Chargé d'Affaires of the Slovak Republic in Vietnam, said that in 2025, the two countries will have many activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. He commended the steady and multifaceted development of bilateral ties over the past 75 years.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Slovak Republic announced a series of upcoming cultural events, including a visit to Vietnam by the Slovak folk ensemble Šarišan; a screening of the documentary "Andy Warhol—The American Dream", accompanied by a multimedia concert titled "Andy Warhol—Songs of My Mother Julia—A Return to the Roots"; and an art photography exhibition titled "Parta in the 21st Century."

According to Mr. Marian Veres, Chargé d'Affaires of the Slovak Republic in Vietnam, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to visit Vietnam in December. Slovakia hopes that this visit will further elevate bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Bui Quang Hai (R) offers flowers to Chargé d'Affaires of the Slovak Republic in Vietnam, Marian Veress on the Slovakia National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

A singing performance at the get-together to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh