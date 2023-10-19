HCMC will not compromise at any cost to implement Can Gio Port project

The city does not compromise at any cost to carry out projects but instead carefully evaluates the harmonious benefits in terms of development, environmental resources, and sustainability.

On the morning of October 19, the HCMC People's Committee convened a meeting to collect feedback on the research project for the development of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Xuan Sang, Deputy Minister of Transport; and Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, chaired the conference.

In his remarks, Mr. Phan Van Mai regards this conference as a significant event aimed at soliciting input from delegates to complete the research project for the Can Gio International Transit Port to facilitate the city in preparing a more comprehensive report.

Greatest effectiveness with the least consequences

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, the HCMC People's Committee has been actively collaborating with multiple agencies in carefully planning the procedural steps over the past time. Recognizing the sensitivity of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port construction in terms of environmental resource preservation and regional relationships, only when a thorough examination is conducted and results are achieved, should the draft project be presented to the Government.

Mr. Phan Van Mai stresses that the research of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, as well as any project, is directed towards the development of the city, the region, and the nation, focusing on sustainability. The city does not compromise at any cost to carry out projects but instead carefully evaluates the harmonious benefits in terms of development, environmental resources, and sustainability. The consideration goes beyond mere financial investment efficiency and aligns with the broader developmental trend of the city, region, and the entire country.

The decision to either maintain the current state or pursue project development entails trade-offs. However, these trade-offs should prioritize achieving maximum effectiveness with minimal consequences. As a result, the city is eager to attentively gather the opinions of delegates at this conference.

Dr. Tran Du Lich affirms that the construction of the Can Gio port must not encroach upon the Can Gio biosphere forest. It is essential to harmonize the port cluster within the region for the country's benefit rather than fostering local competition and conflicting interests. Regarding the transportation network connecting the port to the interior of Can Gio, in-depth research on the post-2030 impacts is necessary.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang highly appreciates the extensive gathering of opinions to refine the project before presenting it to the Government. During the refinement process, it is crucial to place the port in Group 4, which includes HCMC, Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An - all of which are part of the national and international seaport system.

The project should conduct a thorough review of the database, evaluate environmental impacts, and make necessary adjustments to the overall planning. Simultaneously, it is essential to expedite the project's progress and update the planning and procedures for investment proposal documentation. HCMC will collaborate with consultants to refine expert opinions and finalize the project documentation for submission to the Prime Minister.