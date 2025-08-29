P&G Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City’s development goals

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh on August 29 received a working delegation from Procter & Gamble (P&G) Vietnam led by its General Director Marwane Tahri.

During the working session, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh praised P&G Vietnam as one of the most effective foreign investors in the country. In addition to its investments, P&G Vietnam has made practical contributions through support for trade union activities, worker welfare programs and social charity initiatives.

He expressed hope that P&G would continue to expand its investment in Vietnam.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Vo Van Minh stressed that following the administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City has expanded in scale and development space, offering broader investment opportunities and significant business potential. At present, cooperation between enterprises and local authorities continues to be maintained as a driving force for corporate economic activities.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) receives General Director of Procter & Gamble (P&G) Vietnam Marwane Tahri. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the side of P&G Vietnam, General Director Marwane Tahri thanked for the Vietnamese Government’s support in creating favorable conditions for P&G’s operations.

He reaffirmed the company’s long-term investment commitment in Vietnam, highlighting that the Vietnamese Government’s administrative reforms have eased operations for foreign enterprises, pledging P&G’s support for Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition to serve as an engine of economic growth.

The delegates pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Sharing P&G Vietnam’s development orientation, Mr. Marwane Tahri said the company would increase the localization rate of its products, strengthen partnerships with domestic suppliers and create higher-value consumer goods.

He added that P&G would also expand charitable activities through local authorities and the Red Cross, and a talent development strategy that includes training programs led by global research experts.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong