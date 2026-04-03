Ministry of Finance’s new circular slashes inland port fees to bolster logistics

The Ministry of Finance's newly issued circular significantly expanded the scope of fee and charge exemptions at inland ports and wharves.

The Ministry of Finance’s circular No. 39/2026/TT-BTC, which officially took effect on April 1, regulates the collection rates and regimes for fees and charges at inland ports and wharves. The move is aimed at reducing transport costs, supporting businesses, and streamlining the flow of goods.

Under this regulation, tonnage fees and port entry and exit charges are waived for vessels with registration classes VR-SI, VR-SII, and VR-SIII. However, these vessels must still pay the prescribed fees and charges if they are engaged in import, export, or transit activities. In cases where a vessel holds dual registration for both VR-SB and any of the VR-SI, VR-SII, or VR-SIII classes, the fee schedule for the VR-SB class shall apply.

Other categories exempt from these fees and charges include vessels belonging to the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security used for defense and security purposes, except for those involved in economic activities. Exemptions also apply to customs vessels on duty, craft operated by inland waterway or maritime port authorities and state management agencies on official business, and vessels seeking storm shelter or performing emergency services.

Furthermore, vessels transporting goods with a total deadweight of less than 10 tons, those carrying fewer than 13 passengers, and craft dedicated to flood control and search and rescue operations are also exempt.

The remaining entities subject to fees and charges include inland waterway vessels, seaplanes, foreign vessels, and sea-going ships operating at officially announced inland ports and wharves, unless otherwise exempt.

Regarding the specific rates, the tonnage fee for each entry and exit, regardless of whether the vessel is loaded or unloaded, is VND165 per ton of total deadweight. Port entry and exit charges are calculated based on total deadweight or passenger capacity, with rates set at VND5,000 per trip for vessels from 10 to 50 tons and VND10,000 for those over 50 to 200 tons or 13 to 50 seats.

For larger vessels, the rates are VND20,000 for over 200 to 500 tons or 51 to 100 seats, VND30,000 for over 500 to 1,000 tons or 101 seats and above, and VND50,000 for vessels exceeding 1,500 tons.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan