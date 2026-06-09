Business

City launches “Green Tick of Responsibility” pork stalls in traditional market

SGGPO

The first two pork stalls certified under the “Green Tick of Responsibility” program officially opened on June 9 at Tan My Market in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

On their first day of operation, the modernly designed stalls, featuring a unified brand identity and clear certification signage, attracted a large number of shoppers.

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Customers shop at one of Ho Chi Minh City’s first “Green Tick of Responsibility” pork stalls at Tan My Market on June 9. Photo: SGGP/ Thi Hong

The launch marks the first time products that meet the “Green Tick of Responsibility” standards have been made available through the city’s traditional market system, helping to broaden consumer access to safe, quality-assured food products.

Minh Lan, a 67-year-old resident of Tan My Ward, said consumers can easily identify certified products through the dedicated signage and Green Tick labels. She added that she plans to purchase pork from these stalls in the future.

Ngoc Yen, owner of a certified pork stall, said the transparent management system helps vendors operate with confidence and strengthens consumer trust in the products on sale.

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A pork stall certified under Ho Chi Minh City’s “Green Tick of Responsibility” program operates at Tan My Market on June 9. Photo: SGGP/ Thi Hong

The “Green Tick of Responsibility” is a quality assurance program launched by Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen oversight of goods circulating in the market. Based on the voluntary participation of suppliers and distributors, the initiative aims to improve product traceability and quality control while preventing substandard products from reaching consumers.

According to Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the “Green Tick of Responsibility” serves as a guarantee of food quality and safety. The pilot implementation at Tan My Market will provide the basis for the city to assess and refine the model before considering its expansion to more than 400 traditional markets across the city.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Green Tick of Responsibility pork stalls traditional markets food safety consumer protection quality control traceability Tan My Market Department of Industry and Trade

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