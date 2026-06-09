Smart greenhouse models help HCMC farmers target profitable export markets

The An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative seamlessly applies a high-tech farming model to ensure highly stable yields and unwavering crop quality (Photo: SGGP)

Nestled among the sprawling greenhouses stretching across Nghia Thanh and Xuan Son communes, rows of cantaloupes are currently entering a vigorous growth phase. The familiar image of sun-beaten farmers dragging heavy irrigation hoses or scrambling to spray fertilizers is officially a scene of the past.

Every single cultivation stage at the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative is now seamlessly operated via cutting-edge technology. From automated watering and precise nutrient delivery to comprehensively managing the plants’ overall growth, everything is strictly monitored, consequently yielding incredibly bountiful and remarkably stable harvests.

Officially established back in January 2025, the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative currently boasts five core members, collectively overseeing a vast production area spanning roughly 5.5ha. The cooperative has also forged solid alliances with 110 local farmers across multiple southern provinces and municipalities, actively integrating them into the production chain and guaranteeing product off-take across a staggering 60ha.

This collaborative model is progressively forging a highly centralized raw material zone, laying down a foundation for massive-scale production and targeting the lucrative export market.

Through a sprawling greenhouse complex covering thousands of square meters in Xuan Son Commune, Manager Nguyen Anh Tuan of the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative stated that their entire cultivation relies heavily on advanced technology. A synchronized Israeli drip irrigation system has been accurately installed, directly channeling water and vital nutrients straight to the roots precisely tailored to each distinct growth stage.

“Thanks to this drip mechanism, water usage is pinpoint accurate, drastically slashing waste while concurrently saving around 30 percent in production costs compared to conventional farming methods. Most notably, the automated nutrient distribution system helps reduce roughly 20 percent in pure labor expenses,” Manager Tuan explained.

Not merely stopping at tech-driven irrigation, the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative is also enthusiastically moving towards green agriculture by cleverly repurposing organic materials such as surplus bananas and other agricultural by-products to compost into high-grade organic fertilizers. This sustainable solution significantly revitalizes the soil, drastically bolsters the crops’ natural resistance, and effectively keeps external pests and diseases strictly at bay.

Inside the protective greenhouse, every single cantaloupe appears perfectly plump and uniformly developed. According to Manager Tuan, the entire cycle from sowing the seeds to the final harvest takes a mere 70 days. Thanks to the optimal environment and rigorously controlled technical protocols, the cooperative can pull off an average of four bumper crops annually, boasting an impressive yield of 4 to 5 tonnes per 1,000m2.

With the current wholesale price hovering between VND28,000-30,000 (US$1.1) per kilogram, growers can comfortably pocket a net profit of around VND50-60 million ($1,900-$2,300) per 1,000m2 after completely deducting all overhead costs.

Interestingly, the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative doesn’t just cultivate crops; they also act as an indispensable “midwife” or safety net for local farmers by outright guaranteeing the bulk purchase of all agricultural output from their allied members. Once harvested, the cantaloupes are systematically distributed directly into traditional wet markets, supermarket chains, and various modern retail avenues.

For Mr. Vo Quoc Dung, a local farmer based in Xuan Son Commune who joined the cooperative’s production network, the highly tangible benefits of this model are impossible to ignore. He eagerly elaborated on the profound impact this partnership has had on his livelihood. His family is currently cultivating a sprawling 6,000-square-meter cantaloupe plot and has been closely tied to the An Farm Cooperative for nearly a year now.

“Back in the past, with just 2,000m2 of land, I’d only scrape together around six tonnes of melons. However, ever since we started systematically applying the cooperative’s strict technical protocols and tech integrations, our yield has skyrocketed to roughly 10 tonnes on that exact same plot of land,” he explained. “After deducting the overhead expenses, I now rake in a solid VND300-360 million ($11,390-$13,700) per harvest. More importantly, since the cooperative outright guarantees the off-take, we locals don’t have to lose sleep over finding buyers anymore,” Mr. Dung enthusiastically noted.

Amidst the agricultural sector’s push for sustainable development, this high-tech cantaloupe model is a testament to the efficacy of embedding scientific innovation into production. Currently, roughly 15 to 20 percent of the An Farm Cantaloupe Cooperative’s output is exported to lucrative markets across Singapore, the Middle East, and Cambodia. This undeniably proves their quality meets strict international standards.

Furthermore, to cater to evolving consumer preferences, the cooperative heavily diversified its cultivated varieties. Premium melons like Golden Hami, Ha Uyen, Huynh Long, green TL3, and Dutch cantaloupes are highly sought after for their rich flavors, profound sweetness, and flawless visual appeal.

By Quang Vu, Duc Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam