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First Dong Thap Fruit Festival 2026 officially opens

SGGP

The first Dong Thap Fruit Festival 2026 under the theme “Dong Thap – The Land of Sweet Fruits” opened at Hung Vuong Square in Dao Thanh Ward, Dong Thap Province, on June 5.

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Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee Pham Thanh Ngai speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee Pham Thanh Ngai stated that Dong Thap currently has more than 134,000 hectares of fruit trees, with an annual output exceeding 2.5 million tons, making it one of the localities with the largest fruit cultivation areas in the country.

In recent years, the province has strongly shifted its mindset from “agricultural production” to “agricultural economy,” focusing on developing value chains, circular economy models, and green, responsible production. To date, the province has issued 3,452 planting area codes covering more than 100,000 hectares. Key agricultural products such as mango, durian, jackfruit, pomelo, and longan have gradually met international standards, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in export markets.

Dong Thap has also focused on developing standardized raw material zones, strictly managing planting area codes and packing facilities, ensuring traceability, plant quarantine compliance, and food safety. At the same time, the province is promoting digital transformation, building a centralized database, digitalizing management processes, and connecting traceability systems.

Mr. Pham Thanh Ngai emphasized that Dong Thap is determined to develop an ecological, modern, efficient, and sustainable agricultural sector, striving to become a center of ecological agriculture and innovation in the Mekong Delta region. The province also committed to continuing the development of a facilitating and service-oriented government, improving the investment environment, and creating favorable conditions for enterprises and investors to participate in the development of agricultural infrastructure, logistics, deep processing, and other high-value-added economic sectors.

The festival takes place from June 5 to 8, featuring 9 main activities and 12 accompanying events. Highlights include a trade fair and exhibition promoting fruit products and signature specialties of the Mekong Delta; a workshop titled “The 4.0 Farmer and Organized Raw Material Zones”; and a conference on developing value chains for the province’s key fruit products, along with a wide range of cultural and artistic activities.

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The fruit festival attracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

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First Dong Thap Fruit Festival 2026 fruit cultivation areas agricultural production agricultural economy

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