Dong Thap farmers boost incomes with organic mango farming, eco-tourism

Farmers in Dong Thap Province are shifting strongly toward organic mango cultivation combined with eco-tourism.

The new model helps protect the environment, improve fruit quality, and generate more stable and higher incomes for local communities.

Local authorities in Dong Thap are also supporting residents in developing eco-tourism based on mango orchards, aiming to create additional income sources and enhance rural livelihoods.

In My Tho Commune, mango orchards belonging to growers such as Mr. Chin Muong, Mr. Tu Mach and Mr. Ba Hau have become familiar destinations for visitors.

Instead of relying heavily on chemical pesticides, farmers now apply VietGAP standards, increase the use of organic fertilizers, and carefully bag each fruit to ensure quality.

Thanks to this “green – clean – beautiful” farming approach, the mangoes have developed a sweeter taste and significantly improved quality.

Under the “My Mango Tree” model, each tree is named and carefully recorded in a cultivation diary, helping farmers avoid falling prices during peak harvest seasons. Buyers can trace every stage from blossom to harvest and feel assured about product quality.

Local authorities have also supported farmers in opening their orchards to tourists, offering experiences such as fruit picking and seedling sales, which have significantly increased household incomes.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of My Tho Commune, local authorities are actively guiding farmers to apply scientific and technical advances in safe production, while strengthening linkages between cooperatives and processing enterprises.

To help mangoes reach wider markets, Dong Thap has developed more than 10,030 hectares of mango cultivation registered with 353 growing-area codes and promoted agricultural products on major e-commerce platforms. As a result, alongside traditional markets and processing factories, Dong Thap mangoes have been officially exported to demanding markets such as the United States, the EU, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Farmer in Cao Lanh Ward showcases mangoes produced under an organic farming model.

By continuously improving quality and expanding income through eco-tourism, Dong Thap farmers are laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable prosperity.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong