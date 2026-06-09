Fragrant rice certification shift stalls as provinces lag behind

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will transfer authority for certifying fragrant rice exports to the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) from central agencies to provincial authorities beginning July 1, 2026.

At the conference

However, preparations for the transition remain incomplete, with only 8 of 34 provinces and centrally governed cities having submitted the required samples of authorized signatures and official seals as of June 8.

That information was announced at a conference held in Hanoi yesterday by the Department of Plant Production and Protection.

Under the new framework, responsibility for certifying and re-certifying fragrant rice varieties eligible for preferential tariffs under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) will be transferred to provincial People's Committees.

Head Nguyen Van Vuong of the Plant Variety Management Division at the Department of Plant Production and Protection said the decentralization will officially take effect on July 1.

Previously, certification was handled through a centralized system. Under the new model, businesses will be able to submit applications and complete procedures directly with local authorities in the areas where production takes place or where the company is registered. The change is expected to reduce processing times, lower travel expenses, and ease administrative burdens for exporters.

According to Government Decree No. 103/2020/ND-CP, dated September 4, 2020, certificates for fragrant rice exports to the EU are issued based on application dossiers that include field inspection reports prepared and certified by registered testing organizations. As a result, certifying authorities are not required to conduct on-site inspections before issuing certificates.

To support the transition, the Ministry has instructed provincial authorities to submit specimen signatures of authorized officials and official seal samples. The information will be compiled and forwarded to EU and UK authorities in accordance with the requirements of the trade agreement.

Despite the approaching deadline, progress has been slow. Data from the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection show that only eight localities have completed the submission process.

Head Nguyen Van Vuong of the Plant Variety Management Division warned that delays in finalizing these administrative requirements could disrupt certification activities after July 1, potentially affecting exporters seeking tariff preferences under the two respective free trade agreements EVFTA and UKVFTA.

By Bich Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan