Lam Dong sets ambitious goal of US$8,000 per capita income by 2030

Lam Dong aims to become a key growth hub in the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions by 2030, targeting a per capita income of US$8,000 and annual economic growth of 10–10.5 percent under its revised development plan.

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province on June 6 held a conference to announce adjustments to the province’s development plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision extending to 2050.

The Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee officially announces the revised provincial development plan on June 6. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Under the revised plan, Lam Dong Province aims to become a relatively developed province and a major growth pole for both the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions by 2030.

To achieve these goals, the province has identified four strategic breakthroughs, including developing key infrastructure, advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, building leading industrial clusters and value chains, and improving institutions, special policy mechanisms and governance models.

Ton Thien San, Director of the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Finance, presents an overview of the revised provincial development plan. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

A major focus will be placed on developing a modern and integrated infrastructure system to support economic growth and enhance competitiveness. Priority investments will include strategic transportation networks, tourism infrastructure, logistics services and seaport facilities, particularly expressways and interregional transport corridors linking the Central Highlands with the South Central Coast and Southeast regions.

In terms of industrial development, Lam Dong Province plans to capitalize on sectors with strong competitive advantages, including high-tech agriculture linked to deep processing, the bauxite-alumina-aluminum production chain, renewable energy, manufacturing and processing industries, logistics and port services, as well as high-quality tourism centered on cultural, ecological and resort experiences.

The province has also set several key economic targets for 2030. Average annual GRDP growth is projected at 10–10.5 percent during the 2026–2030 period, while per capita GRDP is expected to reach approximately VND210 million, equivalent to about US$8,000. The digital economy is targeted to account for around 30 percent of GRDP.

Investors attend the conference on the announcement of Lam Dong Province’s revised development plan. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Speaking at the conference, Lam Dong Province People’s Committee Chairman Ho Van Muoi said the revised development plan reflects the province’s determination to adopt a new development mindset that places residents and businesses at the center of policymaking.

Mr. Ho Van Muoi, Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, speaks at the conference announcing the revised provincial development plan. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

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He noted that science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green growth would serve as the primary drivers of future development, helping transform Lam Dong into a dynamic growth center for the Central Highlands and South Central Coast regions.

According to him, the plan not only sets development objectives for the coming years but also establishes a long-term vision that maximizes existing advantages while creating new growth drivers. The ultimate goal is to improve living standards, promote sustainable economic development and ensure balanced growth.

Southeastern Lam Dong Province holds significant potential for the development of maritime and port-based industries. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Looking ahead to 2050, Lam Dong envisions becoming one of Vietnam’s developed provinces, serving as a dynamic and sustainable development hub for both the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions.

A representative of the investor community shares recommendations and feedback at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

The province aims to achieve a high level of economic development, supported by a modern and internationally competitive economic structure. Its infrastructure network is expected to be fully integrated and modernized, with seamless connectivity along both north-south and east-west economic corridors.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong