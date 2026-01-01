Dong Loc oranges thrive as farmers gear up for Tet market

In recent days, Dong Loc Commune — the famed citrus heartland of Ha Tinh Province — has been abuzz with activity as farmers tend their orchards, harvest ripe fruit, and prepare premium batches of oranges for the Lunar New Year market.

Oranges grown in Dong Loc are mainly varieties well-suited to local soil and climatic conditions. Thanks to structured cultivation practices and favorable terroir, the fruit is abundant and uniform, with bright coloring, a rich aroma, naturally crisp flesh, and a balanced sweetness. The expansion of orange farming has delivered strong economic returns, helping many households secure stable incomes, escape poverty, and move toward sustainable prosperity.

Farmers are in high spirits as the orange crop enjoys a bumper harvest.

Local growers say the crop is produced largely under organic and VietGAP-oriented standards. Despite being battered this year by storms No.5 and No.10, followed by prolonged flooding, the orchards have still enjoyed a good harvest. Output and quality remain intact, while prices have held steady, boosting farmers’ confidence ahead of Tet.

Orchards in Dong Loc Commune are heavy with bright golden oranges.

In recent years, Dong Loc orange growers have gone beyond traditional sales channels, strengthening linkages and promoting their produce via digital platforms, social media, and e-commerce marketplaces. These efforts have expanded their customer base to multiple provinces and cities nationwide.

Many young visitors flock to Dong Loc to admire the fruit-laden orange orchards.

Thanh Hien Orange Cooperative in Dong Loc currently manages nearly three hectares of orchards with more than 1,500 trees, over 1,300 of which are fruit-bearing. Total output this season is estimated at more than 70 tons. Since early December, the cooperative has already supplied tons of oranges to markets both within and beyond Ha Tinh.

Phan Thi Hien tends her family’s orange orchard in Dong Loc Commune.

Pham Thi Hien, Head of the Thanh Hien Cooperative, said her family’s orchards follow organic practices, relying mainly on composted manure, fish protein, and soybean-based fertilizers, while strictly observing food safety and hygiene standards. Orange prices this year are higher than in 2024, currently averaging about VND70,000 per kilogram.

Alongside peak harvesting, growers are intensifying orchard management, including nutrient control, irrigation regulation, pest prevention, and sanitation. These measures help extend the fruit’s time on the tree, limit cracking and premature drop, maintain color and firmness, and enhance sweetness for the Tet market.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Dieu, Head of Dong Loc’s Economic Division, said the commune has 700–800 orange-growing households covering about 350 hectares, concentrated in hamlets such as Anh Hung, Thanh My, Nam Phong, Son Binh, Khe Tho, and Trai Tieu. Preliminary estimates put this season’s output at around 3,750 tons, with a total economic value exceeding VND210 billion, higher than in previous years.

Oranges have been identified as a key crop in Dong Loc’s local development strategy. With both yield and prices favorable, growers are entering the year-end season in high spirits. Looking ahead, the commune plans to expand production zones, strengthen market linkages, and roll out further support measures, including technical training, digital transformation, and trade promotion, to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of orange production.

Local farmers carefully manage and nurture their orchards to supply the Tet market.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan