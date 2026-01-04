Multimedia

Border Guard forces consistently maintain firm control along border areas

During the Lunar New Year holiday, the Border Guard forces consistently maintain a high state of combat readiness while mobilizing local communities to actively participate in safeguarding the border.

Officers and soldiers of the Nhon Hung Border Guard Post in An Giang Province conduct patrols combined with inspections of border markers. (Photo: SGGP)

The southwestern border region, including Tay Ninh Province following the administrative merger, stretches for more than 600 kilometers. To firmly safeguard national sovereignty and prevent smuggling, trade fraud, and illegal border crossings, particularly in the period leading up to the Lunar New Year, the Border Guard forces remain on high alert, overcoming hardships to maintain constant patrols and surveillance.

Patrol units also conduct outreach and awareness campaigns, encouraging residents to participate in border protection actively, report criminal activities, and refrain from engaging in or abetting illegal acts.

Border Guard forces maintain hundreds of checkpoints, task units, and guard posts along the border line. (Photo: SGGP)
Soldiers from the Ha Tien International Border Gate inspect national boundary markers during patrol operations. (Photo: SGGP)
Border Guard soldiers overcome challenging terrain and harsh conditions to fulfill their mission. (Photo: SGGP)
Soldiers from the Tinh Bien International Border Gate patrol the border area. (Photo: SGGP)
The Border Guard forces consistently maintain a high state of combat readiness while mobilizing local communities to actively participate in safeguarding the border. (Photo: SGGP)
Soldiers from the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate conduct patrols along the river. (Photo: SGGP)
By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh

