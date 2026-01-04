Border Guard forces consistently maintain firm control along border areas
SGGP
During the Lunar New Year holiday, the Border Guard forces consistently maintain a high state of combat readiness while mobilizing local communities to actively participate in safeguarding the border.
The southwestern border region, including Tay Ninh Province following the administrative merger, stretches for more than 600 kilometers. To firmly safeguard national sovereignty and prevent smuggling, trade fraud, and illegal border crossings, particularly in the period leading up to the Lunar New Year, the Border Guard forces remain on high alert, overcoming hardships to maintain constant patrols and surveillance.
Patrol units also conduct outreach and awareness campaigns, encouraging residents to participate in border protection actively, report criminal activities, and refrain from engaging in or abetting illegal acts.