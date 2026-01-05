New vitality along Saigon River

Three decades after its initial planning, Thu Thiem has truly transformed, taking on the appearance of a major urban center. Carefully designed, wide boulevards connect modern skyscrapers, creating distinctive landmarks along the Saigon River.

Residents admire the sunflower fields at Saigon Riverside Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Today, Thu Thiem New Urban Area stands as a vibrant emblem of Ho Chi Minh City’s progress and contemporary spirit.

According to the master plan, the entire urban area is divided into eight functional zones. High-density residential areas are gradually emerging alongside peaceful low-density neighborhoods, complemented by bustling commercial centers and expansive green spaces.

Surrounding these areas are wide, airy boulevards where residents fill the streets each morning and evening, jogging, cycling, and enjoying the fresh air.

Sunflower fields at Saigon Riverside Park turn into popular check-in spot. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents jog along the streets of Thu Thiem New Urban Area. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents cycle along the roads of Thu Thiem New Urban Area. (Photo: SGGP)

The most striking highlight of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area today is the Saigon Riverside Park. Since its inauguration at the end of 2023, the park has quickly become a popular destination for city residents, particularly young people seeking relaxation and photo opportunities.

Extending from the Saigon Riverside Park, across the Ba Son Bridge, lies the Innovation Park. This meaningful space, with its youthful and dynamic vibe, enriches the experience for anyone visiting the area.

Amid its modern development, Thu Thiem New Urban Area continues to honor and preserve its precious cultural and historical values, paying tribute to the heritage of this land. These include An Khanh Communal House, Thu Thiem Church, and Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross—places that preserve traditional beauty and religious practices, honoring and expressing gratitude to the ancestors who pioneered and developed the land of Thu Thiem.

By Phuong Uyen - Translated by Kim Khanh