Four captive bears rescued from HCMC-based business

Four captive bears were rescued and transferred from HCMC to Bach Ma National Park on April 13.

A captive bear voluntarily handed over by an HCMC-based business for transfer to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in Bach Ma

Animals Asia, in coordination with the HCMC Forest Protection Department and Bach Ma National Park in Hue City, successfully rescued four captive bears voluntarily transferred by a business in HCMC, and transported them to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center at Bach Ma National Park for care on April 13.

The four bears—two Asiatic black bears (Ursus thibetanus) and two sun bears (Helarctos malayanus)—are all over 20 years old and have been microchipped for management since 2005.

Dr. Jill Robinson MBE, Founder and CEO of Animals Asia, stands in front of a rescue cage used to transport a captive bear from HCMC to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center at Bach Ma National Park.

Upon arrival in Hue City, the bears will undergo a minimum 30-day quarantine period for health monitoring before being introduced into a semi-natural environment.

Dr. Jill Robinson MBE, founder and CEO of Animals Asia, said the rescued bears are elderly and have spent many years in captivity, so individualized care plans will be developed for each animal based on its health condition and ability to adapt.

Speaking to SGGP, Dr. Nguyen Vu Linh, Director of Bach Ma National Park, said the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center has proactively prepared adequate facilities and personnel to receive the animals, while closely coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure that intake, quarantine, and care procedures are conducted safely and in accordance with regulations.

According to Dr. Nguyen Vu Linh, this marks Animals Asia’s second rescue operation in 2026. To date, the organization has rescued 295 bears in Vietnam, while approximately 150 captive bears remain nationwide.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan