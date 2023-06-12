Michelin Guide contributes to brand positioning for Vietnamese cuisine

For the first time, the Michelin Guide honored 103 restaurants in Vietnam and awarded a Michelin Star to four of them. The event attracted the great attention of the local people, visitors and gastronomers.

Vietnamese cuisine is famous for delicious, low-fat, and healthy dishes that have won the hearts of international visitors. Not only well-known food, such as pho (noodles), nem (fried spring rolls), banh mi (bread) but also many Vietnamese dishes have conquered the taste of gourmets throughout the world.

Many famous travel and culinary magazines have praised Vietnamese cuisine, especially street food. At the end of January, Vietnam has been named the Best Culinary Destination in the Bucket List Places in Asia in 2023 published by the US magazine Travel+Leisure. The magazine also recommends the best places to explore Vietnamese cuisine including Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC, and “Things to eat” include pho, banh mi, and banh cuon (steamed rice rolls). It said, "If there’s one cultural cuisine that bursts with umami goodness, it’s Vietnamese cuisine.”

Vietnam previously has been named among the top 10 countries with the best food, according to readers of the Canadian magazine The Travel.

Bun cha, a dish of grilled pork and noodles coming with a heap of pickles and fresh herbs has appeared on the lists of the best summer food voted by US news site CNN and Top 10 best street foods in the world by the famous travel site National Geographic.

The National Geographic magazine also praised Vietnamese banh mi as one of the 11 best street foods in the world.

Vietnam’s cuisine not only attracts tourists but also is a choice of many heads of state from around the world to discover Vietnamese culture on their visits to the country.

During a visit to Hanoi in 2016, US President Barack Obama had a meal at a bun cha restaurant. After this event, the restaurant became a popular destination called “Bun Cha Obama” for tourists in the capital.

Prime Minister Trudeau had a casual cafe with the locals at a street coffee shop in HCMC on his visit to Vietnam in 2017.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese enjoyed street food and tried bia hoi (beer), a locally brewed beer of Hanoians during his recent two-day official visit to the country.

Gwendal Poullennec, the Michelin Guide’s international director, said that Hanoi’s dishes strongly emphasize northern flavor with natural freshness and feature many different spices and herbs. HCMC with its fast growth rate has a diverse cuisine bringing a unique energy to visitors. Both cities have contributed to regional and global cuisine.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Chef Association, Nguyen Thuong Quan, Michelin Guide restaurant selection is expected to create a powerful impact on Vietnamese cuisine.

Chef Anh Tuyet said that it is an opportunity for the country to promote Vietnamese cuisine and raise its position on the world cuisine map.

However, there are many controversies that revolve around the 2023 Michelin star awards. Many people said that restaurants honored by Michelin Guide have not made a good impression on visitors and their dishes are not delicious yet. But everyone's tastes are different.

Mr. Peter Cuong, Chef of Anan Saigon restaurant, which is one of the four facilities awarded a prestigious Michelin Star said that the establishment did not get any visitors for six months after its opening six years ago. The operator has made every effort to reach this achievement.

Vietnamese cuisine has great potential that has not been effectively exploited. Only the northern coastal city of Hai Phong has released a food map and food tour presenting a list of must-try dishes and restaurants to visitors to explore the northern port city.

Culinary culture is the most effective advertising and communication channel to promote and develop the country's tourism, agricultural exports, and food industry.

The Michelin recognition is an important step in approaching international standards for service, strengthening investment, and improving the quality of service, Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said.