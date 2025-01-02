Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC) Le Minh Triet yesterday said that the number of passengers aboard Metro line No.1 slightly decreased.

However, there were still quite crowded people waiting at Ben Thanh Station and Opera House Station.

During the New Year holiday, the HURC operated 233 daily trips and increased 14 more trips over ordinary days, operating from 12:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Metro riders must generate QR code for access from January 2.

A representative from the HURC stated that from January 2, metro riders must generate a QR code on the Ho Chi Minh City Citizen application on their mobile phones during the free ticket period until January 20.

From January 21, people are eligible for free or discounted tickets, and those using monthly tickets will register through the Ho Chi Minh City Citizen application and receive a QR code from the app to board the train.

According to the HURC's representative, the integration of the QR code ticketing system on the Ho Chi Minh City Citizen application will not only help people save time but also encourage the habit of using public transportation and digital services.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong