Memories of old Da Lat preserved through artifacts

To mark the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026, Mr. Tuan is displaying nearly 1,000 items from his extensive collection at a free exhibition titled “Da Lat: A Space of Memories” in the Pham Hong Thai planning area, Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward.
The 50-square-meter space features an eclectic array of objects once familiar to Da Lat households, including antique heaters, sewing machines, oil lamps, silverware, glassware, musical instruments, French ceramics, cash registers, sports trophies, clocks, wind-up gramophones, film projectors, and cameras.
Each item carries a story. Among them is a typewriter from the Da Lat Geographical Survey Office, salvaged after a fire more than a decade ago, and portable hand warmers once used by local residents on trips into the forest.
Tuan's passion for history began in 1992, when he bought two old bricks on Hoang Dieu Street. Since then, he has amassed tens of thousands of artifacts.
“I simply want to preserve Da Lat's past for future generations,” Tuan said.
>>> Some artifacts from the collection: