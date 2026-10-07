Culture/art

Memories of old Da Lat preserved through artifacts

SGGPO

For more than three decades, Nguyen Van Tuan, a 65-year-old Da Lat resident, has scoured junkyards, antique shops, and private collections to reclaim objects that once formed part of everyday life in the city.

To mark the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026, Mr. Tuan is displaying nearly 1,000 items from his extensive collection at a free exhibition titled “Da Lat: A Space of Memories” in the Pham Hong Thai planning area, Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward.

The 50-square-meter space features an eclectic array of objects once familiar to Da Lat households, including antique heaters, sewing machines, oil lamps, silverware, glassware, musical instruments, French ceramics, cash registers, sports trophies, clocks, wind-up gramophones, film projectors, and cameras.

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Collector Nguyen Van Tuan introduces artifacts from his collection.

Each item carries a story. Among them is a typewriter from the Da Lat Geographical Survey Office, salvaged after a fire more than a decade ago, and portable hand warmers once used by local residents on trips into the forest.

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Oil lamps associated with the daily lives of old Da Lat residents, carefully preserved

Tuan's passion for history began in 1992, when he bought two old bricks on Hoang Dieu Street. Since then, he has amassed tens of thousands of artifacts.

“I simply want to preserve Da Lat's past for future generations,” Tuan said.

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Collector Nguyen Van Tuan

>>> Some artifacts from the collection:

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Surveying equipment once used by engineers to map and build roads through Da Lat's hilly terrain
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Some of the first electric heaters used in old Da Lat villas
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Heaters widely used by Da Lat families in the highland city's cold climate
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Portable heaters once used by Da Lat residents on trips into the forest
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Cameras from the collection
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In his spare time, collector Nguyen Van Tuan winds up old gramophones to test them.
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Handheld sewing machines collected from Da Lat households
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Mini projectors once used by Da Lat families
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Ceramic ware once found in old Da Lat villas
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Artifacts preserving memories of old Da Lat
By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan

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vintage artifacts historical collection cultural heritage Old Da Lat memories

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