Mekong Delta specialties in full swing for Tet

Traditional craft villages in the Mekong Delta are bustling with activity as they prepare Tet specialties for the 2025 Lunar New Year.

As the year draws to a close, villages producing Tet staples like rice paper, puffed rice, and dried goods are working at full capacity to meet market demand. These traditional specialties, deeply connected to household celebrations, have been consistently popular with customers for many years.

Meanwhile, farmers cultivating mandarin oranges, ornamental mandarin orange trees, and golden papayas in the region are also hard at work, ensuring their crops are of high quality and visually appealing for the festive season.

Tet is a time not only for family reunions but also for savoring traditional specialties that reflect the cultural identity of each region. These cherished delicacies are flavors that Vietnamese people have preserved through generations.

In Lai Vung, the capital of mandarin oranges, farmers are busy preparing their crops for the Tet market. The mandarin oranges, now turning a vibrant pink-orange, are expected to ripen perfectly in time for the 2025 Lunar New Year. Doan Anh Kiet, who cultivates 5,000 square meters of mandarin oranges, plans to supply over 10 tons of fruit. Thanks to organic farming practices, his mandarin oranges are plump, sweet, and visually striking. In addition to selling the fruit, he offers orchard tours for visitors.

Potted mandarin orange trees, prized for their uniqueness and symbolic meaning of prosperity and good fortune, are a popular choice for Tet decorations. Mr. Nguyen Hung Dung from Vinh Thoi Commune, Lai Vung District, has prepared over 300 potted mandarin orange trees for Tet. More than 150 of these have already been pre-ordered, with prices ranging from VND2-4 million per pot. Creating these ornamental trees requires meticulous preparation, starting with rootstock cultivation two years in advance and special care to ensure the fruit and tree are of the highest quality.

Golden papayas, another Tet favorite, are also widely grown by farmers in the Mekong Delta. With their appealing appearance and auspicious symbolism, these fruits remain highly sought after by customers.

The rice paper village of Tan Phuoc in Dong Thap is in full swing as it prepares for Tet production. Many facilities have increased their output by 200 percent, yet demand still exceeds supply. Mai Thi Bich Hien shared that she now produces 2,000–2,500 rice papers daily, double the usual amount. Sweet rice paper, dipping rice paper, and grilled rice paper are especially popular for Tet meals. Once prepared, the rice papers are sun-dried, packaged, and then collected by traders for distribution.

Puffed rice, a traditional specialty cherished by the people of the Mekong Delta, especially children, is also in high demand. Its fragrant, nutty, and rich flavor has earned it widespread popularity. According to the owner of Thanh Thanh Thuy puffed rice facility in Dong Thap, she had to hire more workers to meet increasing orders from various provinces. To elevate product value, the facility has introduced new varieties such as puffed rice with lotus seeds and peanuts. They have also invested in modern machinery to boost productivity and better meet market needs.

Meanwhile, dried fish villages in Dong Thap and An Giang are operating at full capacity to prepare for the Lunar New Year. Dried snakehead fish and dried snakeskin gourami are particularly sought after, becoming essential specialties for many Mekong Delta residents during Tet.

By Thanh Chuong – Translated by Thuy Doan