Mekong Delta localities see rainfall events

Large parts of Mekong Delta provinces and cities experienced rains throughout Wednesday morning, saving hectares of paddy fields suffering from persistent drought for several months.

This morning, 20-minute downpours occurred widely in the city of Can Tho and the provinces of Tien Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long and Long An, terminating persistent heatwaves.

According to the Hydro-meteorological Station of Tien Giang Province, people need to proactively reinforce their houses and vulnerable structures amid seasonable rains along with patterns of cyclones, whirlwinds and lightning.

Director of the Vinh Long Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station Truong Hoang Giang said that the hot climate remains in the first half of May.

This year's rainy season is forecast to come later than the average of many years, falling from the middle of May or the end of May.

In recent days, Vinh Long Province has recorded average rainfalls between 2mm and 10mm.

This morning, the capital city of Hanoi and various places in the Northern region experienced widespread showers with the highest temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that heat has returned to the Southern region, areas from Quang Nam to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands region.

Since May 7, some localities Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc and Vinh Long have been scorched by temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists predicted that Ho Chi Minh City would see rain more in the nighttime than daytime from May 8.

By Ngoc Phuc, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong