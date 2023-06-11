Mekong Delta enters biggest fruit harvest

The atmosphere in many localities in the Mekong Delta - the country’s largest fruit basket, has begun to bustle as this is the time when gardeners are preparing for the biggest fruit harvest of the year.

Many specialty fruits of the region such as durian, mangosteen, mango, rambutan, and strawberry are ripening on trees.

The region has been expanding its markets and diversifying consumption channels, both domestically and for export; thus, fruits in the Mekong Delta are becoming a major contributor to the region’s economy.

At the same time, the fruit harvest season in the Mekong Delta also brings great attraction to many domestic and foreign tourists, especially during the summer. Tours to orchards in the region have enriched tourism products as well as generated great income for gardeners.