Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Mekong Delta enters biggest fruit harvest

The atmosphere in many localities in the Mekong Delta - the country’s largest fruit basket, has begun to bustle as this is the time when gardeners are preparing for the biggest fruit harvest of the year.
Tourists in Ba Ba shirt take souvenir photos at the Con Son tourist site in Can Tho City

Many specialty fruits of the region such as durian, mangosteen, mango, rambutan, and strawberry are ripening on trees.

The region has been expanding its markets and diversifying consumption channels, both domestically and for export; thus, fruits in the Mekong Delta are becoming a major contributor to the region’s economy.

At the same time, the fruit harvest season in the Mekong Delta also brings great attraction to many domestic and foreign tourists, especially during the summer. Tours to orchards in the region have enriched tourism products as well as generated great income for gardeners.

The luxuriant strawberry garden in the Phong Dien District of Can Tho City attracts a large number of tourists to check in and enjoy
Farmers in Dong Thap are excited about the mango bumper crop with a high price
A visitor experiences picking durian right in the garden in Tien Giang
Workers in Can Tho City load the first shipment of durians for official export to China
Children enjoy visiting a fruit garden in Dong Thap
By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong, Kim Khanh

