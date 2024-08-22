Mega Us Expo 2024 showcases Korean products, fosters business ties

The annual Mega Us Expo 2024, themed "Trade Promotion Day - The Gateway to Connecting the Korean and Vietnamese Markets", opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 22.

Illustrative image (Photo: megaus)

The event showcases over 600 advanced products, technologies, and services from more than 200 enterprises of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The three-day event is co-hosted by the Jeonbuk Centre for Creative Economy and Innovation (JBCCEI), the HCMC Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB), and the Koretoviet Trade Promotion Centre.

Building on the success of the 2022 and 2023 editions which saw 1,675 business-to-business meetings held and 171 international agreements signed, this year's event also features the participation of over 30 centers and organizations supporting innovative startups, universities, and government agencies involved in business and startup innovation from the RoK.

Exhibitors represent a wide range of industries, from food and cosmetics to technology and lifestyle, offering a comprehensive look at the latest advancements.

The expo creates a chance for Vietnamese firms to network, interact, and seek investment from various countries. Additionally, they can connect with numerous agencies, organizations, universities, and trade associations from both the RoK and Vietnam.

In her opening speech, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Dieu Thuy said HCMC boasts the most dynamic ecosystem in Vietnam, with over half of the country's startups and 40 percent of the incubators and startup support facilities. The city also accounts for 44 percent of the venture capital and over 60 percent of the successful deals nationwide.

According to Startup Blink, HCMC ranks 111th out of the 1,000 cities globally in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, making it one of the most dynamic startup ecosystems in the world. It is also listed among the top 81-90 emerging startup ecosystems globally in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome.

The event, expected to draw about 5,000 visitors and facilitate 1,500 business meetings, goes beyond business deals. It highlights the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of young people through activities such as the Univ. Star student start-up idea contest and the Venture.Star investment pitching program.

Vietnamplus