Measures sought to fully tap potential of cruise tourism

Vietnam has recorded a significant increase in the number of international tourist arrivals by sea since the beginning of this year, indicating a strong rebound in the maritime tourism market with considerable potential for further development in the coming time.



Giant cruise ship firms such as Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Resort World Cruises have promoted the exploitation of tours to Asia Pacific.

Vietnam is seen as an attractive market as the country welcomed many luxurious cruise ships carrying thousands of international travelers to localities across the Southeast Asian nation.

Most recently, Spectrum of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines with over 4,000 international visitors on board has docked at Phu My port in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

This is the third arrival of Spectrum of the Seas - one of the world's top ten most luxurious cruise ships to Vietnam, and the second time to Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

In the remaining months of this year, the firm planned to carry thousands of holidaymakers to Vietnam.

Jessica RedFord, Public Relations Manager of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, announced that the firm has added two more journeys to Vietnam in September and October.

Tickets for these voyages have been already sold out. Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), said sea and island tourism is one of the spearhead tourism products of Vietnam, so attention has been paid to upgrading and developing infrastructure at seaports, including Sai Gon in Ho Chi Minh City, and Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Tien Sa in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh and Da Nang, respectively.

Vietnam also has deep-sea port systems meeting the docking demand of large cruise ships such as Ha Long International Passenger Port in Quang Ninh, Chan May Port in Thua Thien – Hue, Tien Sa Port in Da Nang, and Dam Mon Port and Nha Trang Port in Khanh Hoa, he said.

Vietnam is ready to become a long-term and frequent destination for travelers during their journeys to explore Asia and Southeast Asia, he said, adding that some Vietnamese travel firms have sought to serve more travelers from international cruise ships.

According to Nguyen Minh Man, Communications - Marketing Director of TSTtourist, the travel demand for cruise ships and aircraft has sharply increased in 2023, especially the demand of Vietnamese tourists for cruise itineraries in Asia is experiencing significant growth.