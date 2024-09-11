Measures discussed to leverage film-induced tourism in Vietnam

With its stunning natural landscapes, diverse culture, and rich cuisine, Vietnam has significant potential to develop tourism through the film industry, however, this potential remains fully untapped.

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

The challenge was a highlight at a seminar discussing ways to make the Southeast Asian nation a new destination for global cinema, which was held in Hanoi on September 10.

In his remarks at the event, Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Communications, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, emphasized that the Party and State place great importance on tourism development, aiming to make it a spearhead economic sector. Domestic tourism is making a remarkable recovery, and strengthening communication and building new promotional campaigns is essential, he stressed.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung noted that cinema is a powerful tool for tourism development, with a strong link between these two sectors serving as a crucial driver of economic growth.

Highlighting the effectiveness of attracting tourists through films, Bui Van Manh, Director of Ninh Binh Province’s Department of Tourism, shared that the 1992 film "Indochine," which featured scenes shot at Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh, the Thai Hoa Palace and the tomb of King Tu Duc in Thua Thien-Hue, and the Tam Coc-Bich Dong scenic landscape in Ninh Binh, significantly raised the profiles of these destinations among international tourists, particularly the French. Today, European tourists, especially French nationals, account for 80 percent of those visiting Tam Coc-Bich Dong.

At the filming location of "Kong: Skull Island" in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Nguyen Ngoc Quy, Director of Quang Binh Province’s Department of Tourism, pointed out that blockbuster movies, especially those by Hollywood studios, have an enormous impact on promoting destinations, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

However, experts at the seminar candidly acknowledged the limitations and shortcomings that have prevented Vietnam from benefiting more from cinema-driven tourism. Many agreed that Vietnam has not been proactive in inviting, supporting, or promoting itself to international film crews. Additionally, obstacles relating to administrative procedures, taxes, and costs have deterred many international film productions from choosing the nation.

Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, suggested that a national, local, and enterprise-level database on investment attraction policies should be developed promptly. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for a strategic plan to promote Vietnam as a cinematic destination.

Nguyen Quy Phuong, head of the tourism promotion management office under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), added that the country needs to innovate its promotional activities and provide unique incentives to the film industry to create high-quality cinematic products that effectively promote its tourism.

In a bid to attract Hollywood studios, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism plans to host a Vietnam tourism and cinema promotion program in the US from September 21 to 28.

VNAT Director Nguyen Trung Khanh said the program is set to feature renowned Hollywood directors and filmmakers, with the hope of opening a new chapter for the development of film tourism in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus