Coast guard, HCMC, provinces carry out marine field survey

The Coast Guard Region 3 Command, in coordination with the provinces of Dong Thap, Vinh Long, and Ho Chi Minh City, conducted a field survey of the coastal and island areas in 2025 on October 7.

At the conference to disseminate the mission of organizing a task force surveying coastal and island areas from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh Long (Photo: SGGP)

The mission covers the maritime zones stretching from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh Long Province.

The mission aims to assess the current situation of coastal and island areas while also conducting inspections of vessels operating at sea to monitor compliance with maritime laws and regulations on cargo transportation. The delegation will also carry out awareness campaigns and inspections related to fishing vessels’ adherence to regulations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing along the route. As part of the outreach efforts, national flags and essential supplies will be presented to local fishermen.

In addition to surveying and assessing the coastal and island areas, the delegation will also pay courtesy visits to the Party Committee and local authorities of Con Dao Special Zone.

They will present gifts to the Party Committee, local government, military personnel, residents, disadvantaged students, and fishermen on the island. The delegation will visit Con Dao Historical Site.

On October 7, the vessel departed from the port of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, embarking on a mission to Dinh An Estuary in Vinh Long Province. The survey covers the areas of Soai Rap, Tieu, Dai, Ham Luong, Cung Hau, and Dinh An estuaries.

According to the schedule, the working mission will continue until October 9.

By Duc Dinh—Translated by Kim Khanh

