Maximum technology usage urged for HCMC Party Congress: HCMC Party Chief

On September 6, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presided over a working session with the Organizing Subcommittee for the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2025–2030 tenure and inspected potential venues for the event.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presides over the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, together with leaders of municipal departments, agencies and units, also attended the working session.

At the session, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son reported on preparations for the congress.

Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son reports preparation progress for the Congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Leaders of Party bodies and city agencies provided updates, including communication plans from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, as well as security measures from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the municipal Department of Public Security.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong urged the Organizing Subcommittee to accelerate preparations with limited time remaining, stressing the need for clear assignments of responsibilities, authority and deadlines, along with regular progress reporting.

Deputy Party Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong delivers a speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Concluding the session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized close coordination among all agencies to ensure the congress is organized effectively. He highlighted key areas of focus, including communications, logistics, facilities, technical equipment and security.

In particular, he assigned the municipal Department of Science and Technology to apply information technology at the highest level, under the principle of “being practical, efficient and avoiding waste.”

He also directed relevant agencies to ensure modern, multi-platform communications with strong public outreach, complemented by exhibitions and artistic programs serving the congress.

Prior to the working session, Secretary Tran Luu Quang inspected proposed venues for the upcoming event.

>>> Below are some photos featuring the inspection and preparatory work for the congress. (Photos: SGGP/ Van Minh)

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong