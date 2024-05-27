MAUR to arrange funds for metro projects

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) indicated that the unit would mobilize resources and arrange funds to acelebrate the upcoming metro projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

Metro line No. 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) is about to be completed and put into operation soon.

Specifically, the MAUR will enhance the management for the terms of the preparation of tender documents for metro projects and the negotiation of contracts with contractors; apply BIM technology in the design and project management stages from design to construction to control the implementation quality, progress and costs; strive to complete the Ben Thanh - Tham Luong Metro Line Project and the synchronous connection project of metro line No. 1 and metro line No.2 at the area of Ben Thanh Station on schedule.

The metro projects under the investment preparation phase consisted of the first phase of metro line No.5 (Bay Hien Intersection – Sai Gon Bridge), the first phase of metro line 3a (Ben Thanh - High-Tech Medical Zone) and the metro line No.2 for the second phase (Ben Thanh - Thu Thiem section).

The MAUR will make efforts to enhance the quality of project preparation, minimize adjustments during the implementation process and actively work with sponsors to ensure funding with reasonable interest rates, proactively coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors and agencies to accelerate the completion of investment procedures toward launching the projects as soon as possible.

Besides, the MAUR will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport to promptly complete the submission of the city's urban railway transport system development project to the competent authorities following Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW dated February 28, 2023, by the Politburo on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport until 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City's Management Authority for Urban Railways, 98 percent of the workload on the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line 1 project has been completed; however, in order to put this metro line into commercial operation, it is necessary to continue to perform the final acceptance of the project, conduct assessments and grant certifications of system safety, hand over infrastructure assets and complete the project closure procedures.

The MAUR also sent a report to the competent authorities to proceed with the procedures for adjusting the timeline of construction and operation of the project in 2024.

As for the metro line No.2 project (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong), during the implementation process, the project has been facing difficulties in the procedure for arranging official development assistance (ODA) loans from sponsors Asian Development Bank (ADB), KFW Development Bank and European Investment Bank (EIB), including extending the loan agreements already signed with KFW Development Bank.

These procedures are complicated which directly affects the progress of the tendering of the CS2B Consulting Package and the main construction and equipment packages of the project.

Currently, the metro line is in the preparation phase while the other lines are in the stages of waiting for investment approval, proposing project implementation and arranging funds.

