MAUR proposes urgent capital allocation for metro projects

Regarding metro line 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on March 25 submitted a proposal on the emergence of a number of contracts of the four main packages to the municipal People's Committee.

Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the packages include consulting for the adjustment of the feasibility study report, Front - End Engineering Design (FEED design) and bidding; consulting for the appraisal of the adjusted feasibility study report and FEED design; legal consulting for the general project; consulting for project control and construction supervision.

Regarding the addition of the contractor selection plan, MAUR has submitted document No. 633/TTr-BQLĐSĐT dated March 21 to the Department of Finance for appraisal.

Accordingly, MAUR proposed to cancel the contractor selection plan for the packages, including consulting for project implementation control and construction supervision (CS2B) and general legal consulting for the project, and to adjust and supplement the contractor selection plan for the packages consisting of consulting for the appraisal of the adjusted feasibility study report, FEED design, and general legal consulting for the project.

Regarding preparation for the investment in projects under the city's urban railway system development project, MAUR proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee promptly assign tasks and allocate funds to implement the preparation work for the metro projects in accordance with Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting several exceptional mechanisms and policies to develop the city's urban railway network.

Metro line 2, connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, has a total investment of VND47.89 trillion (US$1.87 billion). Around 99.8 percent of site clearance has been completed. The metro line 2 project is expected to be kicked off in December 2025 and completed in 2030.

In the first phase, the metro line 2 running on Cach Mang Thang 8 and Truong Chinh streets across districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu has a total length of 11 km, including a 2 km elevated section, 9 km underground, and 11 stations.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh