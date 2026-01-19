Farmers in Gia Lai Province harvest fresh scallion bulbs

Phu My Nam Commune, the capital of scallion bulbs in the Central region, comes alive with harvests each year.

Every year from late November to early the 12th lunar calendar, farmers in Gia Lai Province’s Phu My Nam Commune, which is known as the capital of scallion bulbs in the Central region, begin harvesting agricultural specialty products to supply markets in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces.

In the scallion field

These days, the fields of Phu My Nam in Gia Lai Province are lush with fresh scallion bulb crops ready for harvest. Farmers work tirelessly to dig, trim, and pack fresh scallion bulbs for traders who transport them to processing facilities and Tet markets across the country.

In traditional growing villages for scallion bulbs such as Van Ninh 1, Van Loc, My Hoi 2, and Hoa Nghia, the atmosphere is lively day and night. Despite a season marked by harsh weather, this year’s scallion heads are still plump, white, and fragrant hallmarks of the region’s famous Tet delicacy.

Farmer Le Van Hong in Van Ninh 1 Hamlet shared that his family grows about 1,500 square meters of fresh scallion bulbs for Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year). Even though the weather has been unfavorable and prices have dropped to around VND30,000–VND40,000 (US$1.52) per kilogram, it still provides a decent income for Tet shopping after a difficult year.

Fresh scallion bulbs are usually sown in the seventh lunar month and require months of meticulous care before harvest. Once pulled from the fields, they are cleaned, trimmed, and quickly packed to prevent spoilage and maintain freshness during transport.

With an average yield of 300–500 kilograms per 500 square meters, Phu My Nam farmers achieve significant output each season. The commune now has more than 214 hectares of scallion fields, making it the largest Tet fresh scallion bulb-growing area in the Central region.

Compared with other regions, scallion heads in Gia Lai Province are prized for their round shape, bright white color, and gentle aroma, which is perfect for fresh scallion bulb dishes, a beloved part of meals in the Central region during the country’s special holiday. Thanks to their distinctive quality, Phu My Nam’s fresh scallion bulbs have become a signature specialty of Gia Lai Province, adding both flavor and tradition to Lunar New Year celebrations.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan