Phu Son bougainvillea village in full bloom for Tet season

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year 2026, visitors are struck by the sight of a vast expanse of bougainvillea in full bloom, stretching as far as the eye can see in Phu Son.

Vinh Long Province’s largest bougainvillea-growing area

According to residents, bougainvillea cultivation in Vinh Thanh Commune in Vinh Long Province, began more than 20 years ago but has only seen robust growth over the past five to seven years. From a handful of small-scale growers in its early days, the commune now has more than 100 farming households, supplying nearly one million plants to the market each year, primarily for the Lunar New Year.

This year, Phu Son bougainvillea continues to be popular in the market thanks to its diverse designs and rich palette of colors. In addition to traditional shades such as pink, red, orange, yellow, white, and purple, many growers have developed new varieties featuring variegated foliage as well as grafted plants bearing three, four, or even five colors on a single trunk.

Prices range from VND150,000 (US$5.76) to VND500,000 (US$19.2) per pot, depending on size and variety. Larger bougainvillea trees, standing up to 3.6 meters tall and designed for entrance arches or garden pavilions, can fetch VND12 million (US$461) or more per pair.

One of the key advantages of Phu Son bougainvillea is its strong adaptability to harsh environmental conditions.

Observations show that from as early as the beginning of the last month of the lunar month, truck convoys from Ho Chi Minh City and other southeastern provinces have been arriving steadily at the flower village to purchase and consign goods. Production, harvesting, and transportation activities are bustling from early morning until late at night.

Alongside strong market demand, local authorities are finalizing procedures to register the “Phu Son Bougainvillea” trademark, with the aim of building a sustainable brand, expanding market reach, and enhancing the value of this area’s signature Tet flower products.

Traders buy the flowers for resale in Ho Chi Minh City and other major cities.
By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

