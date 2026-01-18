Flags, flowers, banners adorn streets in Hanoi to welcome 14th Party Congress

As the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will open on January 19 morning, Hanoi is adorned in flags and banners, radiating excitement and confidence in the success of this landmark event.

Along major streets in the city center, such as Hung Vuong, Hoang Dieu, Dien Bien Phu, the Ba Dinh Square area, Cua Nam, Dinh Tien Hoang and Trang Tien, the brilliant red of the national and Party flags dominates the landscape.

Large, solemn billboards and posters not only beautify the streets but also serve as a rallying call, conveying messages of unity and aspirations for development.

Across public spaces and landmarks, including Hoan Kiem Lake (Sword Lake) and Lenin Park, tens of thousands of flower pots and green lawns have been meticulously maintained, enhancing the capital’s elegance and modernity.

According to Mr. Pham Tuan Long, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the city has deployed 143 LED screens to promote the 14th Party Congress, bringing this significant political event to the public.

The festive atmosphere extends to families and residents across the capital, many of whom have displayed the national flag.

At My Dinh National Convention Center, environmental sanitation is ensured 24 hours a day.

The city has also carried out comprehensive maintenance of transport infrastructure, repairing damaged sections and repainting road markings to support convoy operations and public travel. Besides, Hanoi’s police and traffic police have put in place security and traffic-routing plans to keep traffic flowing smoothly and prevent congestion at major intersections, ensuring the congress proceeds smoothly.

>>>Below are some photos from streets in the capital city of Hanoi on these days.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong