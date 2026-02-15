Spring returns to storm-hit Central region

In the days leading up to the Tet holiday, laughter now rings out from many newly built homes across disaster-stricken communities in the Central region, as daily life shows strong signs of revival following the historic storms and floods of 2025.
Sturdy houses in Hue, Da Nang, and the provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak have been erected at remarkable speed, driven by a nationwide spirit of responsibility, compassion, and solidarity through the Quang Trung Campaign, aimed at building houses for families whose homes were destroyed by natural disasters. The initiative has provided vital support to families in flood-hit areas, helping them regain their footing and rebuild their lives with renewed hope.