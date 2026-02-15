Spring returns to storm-hit Central region

In the days leading up to the Tet holiday, laughter now rings out from many newly built homes across disaster-stricken communities in the Central region, as daily life shows strong signs of revival following the historic storms and floods of 2025.

Sturdy houses in Hue, Da Nang, and the provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak have been erected at remarkable speed, driven by a nationwide spirit of responsibility, compassion, and solidarity through the Quang Trung Campaign, aimed at building houses for families whose homes were destroyed by natural disasters. The initiative has provided vital support to families in flood-hit areas, helping them regain their footing and rebuild their lives with renewed hope.

Community outreach initiatives such as “Compassionate Tet” and “Border Spring – Warmth for Remote Villages,” organized by border guard posts stationed along the Vietnam–Laos frontier, have helped spread the warmth of the Lunar New Year to even the most isolated hamlets.

The Banh chung (square sticky rice cake) and Banh tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake) making contest was held to welcome the Lunar New Year, with the finished cakes set aside as gifts for disadvantaged households living along the Vietnam–Laos border.

Vacant riverside plots along the Huong River and within the grounds of the Hue Imperial Citadel—once submerged by severe flooding in late 2025—have now been transformed into public spaces serving residents and visitors celebrating the Lunar New Year 2026.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh