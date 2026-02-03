Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Thousands flock to Da Lat to admire blooming cherry blossoms

SGGPO

Along major central streets in the former city of Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, thousands of residents and visitors have gathered at cherry blossom-lined spots to admire the blooms and capture photographs of the flowers at their peak.

1.jpg
Visitors gather beneath cherry blossom trees in full bloom along Xuan Huong Lake.

Longtime residents said that this year’s cherry blossoms are experiencing their most spectacular bloom in many years. The flowers have burst into full color simultaneously across multiple streets, creating a dreamlike landscape that has left visitors visibly moved.

Streets known for dense concentrations of cherry blossom trees, including Tran Hung Dao, Le Dai Hanh, Hung Vuong, Co Giang, the Yersin planning area, and Tuong Pho, are all seeing blossoms in full bloom.

Streams of people dressed in their finest attire to participate in the seasonal festivities are also seen as a promising sign for a year of high expectations for tourism in Da Lat and the wider Lam Dong province in 2026.

2.jpg
Cherry blossoms blanket Le Dai Hanh Street in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward.
3.jpg
4.jpg
Cherry blossom trees draw large crowds of residents and visitors.
5.jpg
Cherry blossom trees beneath pine trees along Tran Hung Dao Street
6.jpg
7.jpg
Cherry blossoms in full bloom along Hung Vuong Street in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward
8.jpg
A school fence turned pink with blooming cherry blossoms in these days
9.jpg
Cherry blossoms in bloom at the Hung Vuong and Tran Quy Cap junction
10.jpg
Cherry blossoms along Nguyen Du Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward
11.jpg
Rows of cherry blossom trees along Tuong Pho Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward
12.jpg
Rows of cherry blossom trees along Co Giang Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward
13.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
16.jpg
Cherry blossoms brighten streets, roads and alleys across Da Lat.
17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
Cherry blossoms in the courtyard of the Yersin apartment complex in Da Lat
20.jpg
Streams of people dressed in their finest attire to take part in the seasonal festivities are also seen as a promising signal for a year of high expectations for tourism in Da Lat and the wider Lam Dong province in 2026.
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

blooming cherry blossoms Da Lat cherry blossom trees blossoms in full bloom Lam Dong province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn