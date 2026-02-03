Thousands flock to Da Lat to admire blooming cherry blossoms

Along major central streets in the former city of Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, thousands of residents and visitors have gathered at cherry blossom-lined spots to admire the blooms and capture photographs of the flowers at their peak.

Visitors gather beneath cherry blossom trees in full bloom along Xuan Huong Lake.

Longtime residents said that this year’s cherry blossoms are experiencing their most spectacular bloom in many years. The flowers have burst into full color simultaneously across multiple streets, creating a dreamlike landscape that has left visitors visibly moved.

Streets known for dense concentrations of cherry blossom trees, including Tran Hung Dao, Le Dai Hanh, Hung Vuong, Co Giang, the Yersin planning area, and Tuong Pho, are all seeing blossoms in full bloom.

Streams of people dressed in their finest attire to participate in the seasonal festivities are also seen as a promising sign for a year of high expectations for tourism in Da Lat and the wider Lam Dong province in 2026.

Cherry blossoms blanket Le Dai Hanh Street in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward.

Cherry blossom trees draw large crowds of residents and visitors.

Cherry blossom trees beneath pine trees along Tran Hung Dao Street

Cherry blossoms in full bloom along Hung Vuong Street in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward

A school fence turned pink with blooming cherry blossoms in these days

Cherry blossoms in bloom at the Hung Vuong and Tran Quy Cap junction

Cherry blossoms along Nguyen Du Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward

Rows of cherry blossom trees along Tuong Pho Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward

Rows of cherry blossom trees along Co Giang Street in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward

Cherry blossoms brighten streets, roads and alleys across Da Lat.

Cherry blossoms in the courtyard of the Yersin apartment complex in Da Lat

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh