Thousands flock to Da Lat to admire blooming cherry blossoms

Longtime residents said that this year’s cherry blossoms are experiencing their most spectacular bloom in many years. The flowers have burst into full color simultaneously across multiple streets, creating a dreamlike landscape that has left visitors visibly moved.
Streets known for dense concentrations of cherry blossom trees, including Tran Hung Dao, Le Dai Hanh, Hung Vuong, Co Giang, the Yersin planning area, and Tuong Pho, are all seeing blossoms in full bloom.
Streams of people dressed in their finest attire to participate in the seasonal festivities are also seen as a promising sign for a year of high expectations for tourism in Da Lat and the wider Lam Dong province in 2026.