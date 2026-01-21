Multimedia

Mekong Delta sees bustling production of dried fish and shrimp ahead of Tet

SGGPO

With less than a month to go until the Lunar New Year, villages in the Mekong Delta that specialize in making dried shrimp and fish are entering their peak production season.

kho.jpg
Dried Bombay Duck, the signature specialty of the coastal dry-fish village of Cai Doi Vam, Ca Mau Province

Activity at these traditional craft villages has intensified markedly. Drying yards and racks are filled with fish and shrimp, while residents work briskly to prepare and lay out products under the sun in time for Tet sales. According to local producers, prices for dried seafood have risen only modestly this year, while output has surged, doubling or more compared with normal periods.

At the coastal drying village of Cai Doi Vam, best known for its dried Bombay Duck in Cai Doi Vam Commune, Ca Mau Province, Mr. Huynh Thanh Sang said his family has been taking advantage of favorable weather conditions. From early morning, family members spread out pre-salted Bombay Duck, Swamp Barb, and Pangasius kunyit for drying. Consistent sunshine at this time of year allows the fish to dry quickly, preserving its flavor and quality. As a result, sales volumes have increased to more than twice those recorded in previous months.

kho1.jpg
kho6.jpg
kho7.jpg
kho8.jpg

Benefiting from its long coastline and numerous offshore islands, An Giang Province has long been known for its dried seafood industry, particularly dried fish and shrimp. Products such as dried barracuda, dried yellowstripe scad, dried shrimp, and dried squid have become well-known local specialties, widely favored by consumers, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Beyond the use of fresh fish, sun-drying plays a crucial role in producing dried fish that is visually appealing, with a bright, even finish. To create a distinctive flavor, producers add measured amounts of salt, pepper, and sugar to enhance richness. This Tet, the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility expects to produce around 100 kilograms of dried fish, primarily sweet-marinated dried barracuda seasoned with pepper and sugar. Prices during the holiday season range from VND200,000 (US$7.61) to VND220,000 (US$8.37) per kilogram, said Ms. Nguyen Kim An, owner of the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility in Tho Chau Special Zone, An Giang Province.

kho9.jpg
Ms. Nguyen Kim An, owner of the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility in Tho Chau Special Zone in An Giang Province dries barracuda.
kho10.jpg
Sweet-marinated dried barracuda seasoned with pepper and sugar

At the same time, the dried fish “capital” of Phu Tho Commune in Dong Thap province is bustling, filled with the distinctive aroma of traditional dried snakehead fish and gourami.

From early morning, workers are busy with tasks such as scaling, filleting, and marinating the fish according to closely guarded family recipes to preserve their signature flavors. According to local producers, orders this year have increased by approximately 15–20 percent compared with last year, with particularly strong growth in the premium gift segment.

Ms. Doan Thi Ngoc Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dai Commune in Vinh Long Province, said the Binh Thang dried fish craft village has entered its busiest production period of the year.

Recognized as a traditional craft village in 2007, the Binh Thang dried fish village has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development.

kho11.jpg
Phu Tho Dried Fish Village in Dong Thap enters final production push ahead of Tet.
kho12.jpg
kho13.jpg
kho14.jpg
Binh Thang Dried Fish Craft Village in Vinh Long enters peak season.
kho15.jpg
kho16.jpg
kho17.jpg
kho18.jpg
kho19.jpg
Yellowstripe scad is processed and laid out on drying racks under the sun.
kho21.jpg
kho22.jpg
kho24.jpg
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

dried fish and shrimp peak production season traditional craft villages Mekong Delta

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn