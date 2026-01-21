Mekong Delta sees bustling production of dried fish and shrimp ahead of Tet

With less than a month to go until the Lunar New Year, villages in the Mekong Delta that specialize in making dried shrimp and fish are entering their peak production season.

Dried Bombay Duck, the signature specialty of the coastal dry-fish village of Cai Doi Vam, Ca Mau Province

Activity at these traditional craft villages has intensified markedly. Drying yards and racks are filled with fish and shrimp, while residents work briskly to prepare and lay out products under the sun in time for Tet sales. According to local producers, prices for dried seafood have risen only modestly this year, while output has surged, doubling or more compared with normal periods.

At the coastal drying village of Cai Doi Vam, best known for its dried Bombay Duck in Cai Doi Vam Commune, Ca Mau Province, Mr. Huynh Thanh Sang said his family has been taking advantage of favorable weather conditions. From early morning, family members spread out pre-salted Bombay Duck, Swamp Barb, and Pangasius kunyit for drying. Consistent sunshine at this time of year allows the fish to dry quickly, preserving its flavor and quality. As a result, sales volumes have increased to more than twice those recorded in previous months.

Benefiting from its long coastline and numerous offshore islands, An Giang Province has long been known for its dried seafood industry, particularly dried fish and shrimp. Products such as dried barracuda, dried yellowstripe scad, dried shrimp, and dried squid have become well-known local specialties, widely favored by consumers, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Beyond the use of fresh fish, sun-drying plays a crucial role in producing dried fish that is visually appealing, with a bright, even finish. To create a distinctive flavor, producers add measured amounts of salt, pepper, and sugar to enhance richness. This Tet, the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility expects to produce around 100 kilograms of dried fish, primarily sweet-marinated dried barracuda seasoned with pepper and sugar. Prices during the holiday season range from VND200,000 (US$7.61) to VND220,000 (US$8.37) per kilogram, said Ms. Nguyen Kim An, owner of the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility in Tho Chau Special Zone, An Giang Province.

Ms. Nguyen Kim An, owner of the Thang Vang seafood purchasing facility in Tho Chau Special Zone in An Giang Province dries barracuda.

Sweet-marinated dried barracuda seasoned with pepper and sugar

At the same time, the dried fish “capital” of Phu Tho Commune in Dong Thap province is bustling, filled with the distinctive aroma of traditional dried snakehead fish and gourami.

From early morning, workers are busy with tasks such as scaling, filleting, and marinating the fish according to closely guarded family recipes to preserve their signature flavors. According to local producers, orders this year have increased by approximately 15–20 percent compared with last year, with particularly strong growth in the premium gift segment.

Ms. Doan Thi Ngoc Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dai Commune in Vinh Long Province, said the Binh Thang dried fish craft village has entered its busiest production period of the year.

Recognized as a traditional craft village in 2007, the Binh Thang dried fish village has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development.

Phu Tho Dried Fish Village in Dong Thap enters final production push ahead of Tet.

Binh Thang Dried Fish Craft Village in Vinh Long enters peak season.

Yellowstripe scad is processed and laid out on drying racks under the sun.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh