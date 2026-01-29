Busy working atmosphere recorded at projects serving 2027 APEC Summit

Contractors are working around the clock, operating in three rotating shifts per day with four teams to meet assigned deadlines.

In the final days of the year, construction activity at key infrastructure projects serving the 2027 APEC Summit in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, has intensified.

Among the 21 projects assigned by the Prime Minister to An Giang Province in preparation for the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (2027 APEC Summit), two flagship developments, the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport and the APEC Conference Center, have recorded notable progress. The advances reflect strong political resolve and a proactive approach by local authorities, the special zone, and project investors.

The Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project is being developed by Sun Airport Corporation, a subsidiary of Sun Group, with a total investment of VND21.998 trillion (US$846 million). Covering an area of 1,050 hectares, the project is designed to handle 18–20 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Key components include the extension of the runway, construction of the new terminal 2, expansion of aircraft aprons, and the development of a VIP terminal complex.

Construction of critical components is progressing in parallel. The structural works of Terminal 2 have been completed, the VIP terminal is in its final stages, and runway expansion has been accelerated, with the cumulative executed value reaching approximately VND2.37 trillion (US$91 million).

Meanwhile, the APEC Conference Center project, invested in by Sun Phu Quoc Ltd., Co., has a total capital outlay exceeding VND21.8 trillion (US$837 million). To date, the project has completed most key preparatory stages and moved into full-scale construction, with overall progress reaching approximately 33 percent. Notably, the service access road has been completed in its entirety.

Busy working atmosphere on construction sites of infrastructure projects serving the 2027 APEC Summit

Workers construct the tunnel at Terminal 2 as part of the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

Key completion milestones for the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project include the runway by June 30, 2026; the VIP terminal by September 30, 2026; and Terminal 2 (Phase 1) by December 30, 2026.

Terminal 2, part of the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

The APEC Conference Center project spans more than 16 hectares and comprises a conference and exhibition complex—featuring three above-ground floors and one basement with a minimum capacity of 6,500 seats—a multi-purpose theater with six above-ground floors and one basement accommodating around 4,000 seats, along with the APEC Park and a fully integrated technical infrastructure system.

