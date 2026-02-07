Crowds flock to Cam Mountain on days before Tet

Since the beginning of 2026, Cam Mountain Tourist Area in An Giang Province has welcomed around 50,000 visitors, marking a 15 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Cam Mountain known for spiritual sites and cool eco-tourism appeal

In recent days, large numbers of visitors from both within and outside An Giang have flocked to Cam Mountain—also known as Thien Cam Son, the highest peak in the Seven Mountains range—to enjoy its cool climate, unspoiled natural landscapes, and spiritual tourism sites.

Visitors can reach the mountain by cable car or motorbike, while some opt for trekking to experience and explore its scenic routes more closely.

According to Mr. Dinh Van Chac, Director of the Cam Mountain Tourist Area Management Board, tourism revenue since the start of the year has reached approximately VND900 million. Visitor numbers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday are forecast to rise by about 10 percent year-on-year, with peak crowds typically seen on the fourth day of the first lunar month.

The Maitreya Buddha statue has become a defining symbol of the “Land of Buddha” on Cam Mountain. The structure was recognized by the Asia Records Organization in 2013 as the largest Buddha statue located on a mountain summit in Asia.

Many visitors choose Cam Mountain as a destination for spiritual tourism combined with early-year pilgrimages.

Set along the scenic Thuy Liem Lake, Van Linh Pagoda is another renowned architectural landmark that attracts large numbers of visitors.

A unique market on Cam Mountain

At this time of year, visitors to Cam Mountain can also tour lush chayote gardens and experience harvesting the vegetables amid the mountain’s majestic natural scenery.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh