Martial arts trainers hope to discover potential talents in Wushu

Martial arts trainers hoped to discover potential talents in Wushu at the HCMC Student Sports Tournament 2023 to form a team of talented athletes for the city.

The competition which was officially kicked off at Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium from March 16 to March 19 attracted nearly 200 athletes from 17 districts, Thu Duc City, and some schools. Athletes competed in 50 individual Taolu events and 22 Sanshou resistance weight categories.

According to Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Wushu Martial arts Nguyen Thi Huyen Dieu, the tournament will create more forms of physical activity for students. For those who love Wushu, this is a good place to train their bravery and competitive spirit.

In addition, martial arts trainers will have more chances to discover and select talents for HCMC’s sports.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is leading the country in developing Wushu martial arts. All districts including District 3, District 5, District 6, Go Vap District, and Tan Binh District have developed Wushu martial arts.

Notably, more and more students love Wushu and understand the regulations of Wushu clearly.