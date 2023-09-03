Many major traffic projects inaugurated, open to traffic on National Day

|
Many expressway and bridge projects worth thousands of billions of dong were inaugurated, opened to traffic and put into operation on the occasion of the National Day
The nearly one-kilometer-long bridge across Yen My Lake, which is the longest bridge across the lake on the North-South expressway and a component project of National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son in Thanh Hoa Province was opened to traffic on National Day, September 2
The second-phase of Vinh Tuy bridge has a total investment of more than VND2.5 trillion (US$104 million) which was put into exploitation from August 30, merging with the first-phase of the Vinh Tuy bridge project to create eight lanes of vehicles. This is the first bridge in the capital city of Hanoi having one separated lane for buses
The 50-kilomter-long Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway project has a total investment of more than VND7,290 billion (US$304 million), which was opened to traffic on the morning of September 2.
The project helps people shorten the travel time from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An provinces by 1.5 hours, from Hanoi to Dien Chau in Nghe An Province by 3.5 hours instead of about five hours
The 2.2-kilometer-long Vung mountain tunnel passes through Ninh Thuan Province under the component project of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway, which was opened to traffic on August 26.
The mountain tunnel is constructed following the new Austrian tunneling method, enabling flexible construction in multi-geological conditions and ensuring safer condition than traditional tunneling technology
Three important bidding packages cost around VND53 trillion (US$2.2 billion) for the two projects of Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City started works simultaneously on the afternoon of August 31
The newly- built Vam Sat 2 bridge in Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City has a length of 432.7 meters and a width of 10 meters and a total investment of VND342 billion (US$14.3 million).
Its beginning point has a length of about 647 meters connecting to Ly Nhon Street and Soai Rap Road. After the completion, the new bridge will reduce pressure for the Vam Sat 1 bridge
The People's Committee of Long An Province held a closure ceremony for the bridge over the Vam Co Tay River under the Ring Road of Tan An City on September 1. This is a large-scale project with a complicated technological complex, implemented for the first time in Long An Province