Major General Dinh Van Noi visits gun attack victims in Dak Lak

Major General Dinh Van Noi, Director of the Public Security Department of Quang Ninh Province on July 4 visited and extended his deepest condolences to the victims’ families of the gun attack in Dak Lak Province.

The delegation of the armed forces of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh led by Major General Dinh Van Noi offered cash assistance of VND700 million to families of six martyrs and two police officers who were injured in the shooting attack while on active duty.

The delegation offered incense in tribute to fallen police officers and communal cadres and offered the deepest sympathy and condolences to their relatives.

On the same day, Quang Ninh Province’s officials handed over gifts to Senior Lieutenant Dam Dinh Bo, 30, and Captain Le Kien Cuong, 35, of the police department of Ea Ktur Commune who were injured in the shooting attack while on active duty. They are being treated at the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, an unidentified group of people made gun attacks on the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin District in the early morning of June 11. The attack killed four police officers, two cadres of the two communes, and three civilians.

As of present, 84 suspects in the gun attack were arrested.

The security investigation agency of Dak Lak provincial police has opened a case of terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration; concealing crime; not denouncing criminals; and organizing, and brokering for other people to illegally exit, enter or stay in Vietnam over the attacks at the headquarters of two communal administrations and civilians in Dak Lak on June 11.