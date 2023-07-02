Dak Lak Police issue special wanted for five suspects for terrorism crime

On July 1, the Police Department of Dak Lak Province announced they had issued a special arrest warrant for five individuals involved in the attack on the People's Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin District.

These five individuals are wanted for the crime of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's government."

The wanted individuals are Y Khing Lieng, 31, residing in Ja Village, Hoa Son Commune, Krong Bong District, Dak Lak Province; Y Ju Nie, 55, living in Ea Knuec Commune, Krong Pak District, Dak Lak Province; Nay Tam, 49, Nay Yen, 53, and Nay Duong, 55, all residing in Cu Pong Commune, Krong Buk District, Dak Lak Province.

Earlier, the Police Department of Dak Lak Province filed charges against the five suspects for the offense of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's government." However, these individuals managed to escape from the locality.

The Police Department of Dak Lak Province has announced that anyone can apprehend and immediately hand over the wanted individuals to the nearest Police Department, Public Prosecutor's Office, or People's Committee at any level. Once the suspects are apprehended, it is necessary to report the information to the Security Investigation Agency of the Police Department of Dak Lak Province, located at 58 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province.

According to the SGGP Newspaper, in the early morning of June 11, a group of assailants attacked the headquarters of the People’s Committee of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, leading to the deaths of four police officers, two commune officials, and three civilians.

Up to now, the Security Investigation Agency under the Police Department of Dak Lak Province has filed an indictment, pressed charges, and issued temporary detention orders for 84 individuals involved in the case. The charges are related to crimes such as terrorism aimed at opposing the people's government, failure to report criminal activities, and organizing and brokering illegal emigration, entry, or residence in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the Dak Lak Provincial Police have confiscated 23 firearms of different types, 1,199 bullets, 15 detonators, 1.2kg of explosive materials, ten flags of the United Front for the Liberation of Oppressed Races (FULRO), and several vehicles and devices used by the group for further investigation and processing.