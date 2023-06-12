Deputy PM visits, extends deepest condolences to gun attack victims

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on June 12 visited and extended his deepest condolences to the victims’ families of the gun attack at the headquarters of the communal People’s Committees in Dak Lak Province.

Related News 26 subjects arrested in people's committee headquarters attack in Dak Lak

The Deputy Prime Minister offered deepest sympathy and condolences to the relatives of Secretary of the Party Committee of Ea Ktur Commune Nguyen Van Kien and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ea Tieu Commune Nguyen Van Dung who died in the shooting attack.

He asked the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak to support and give financial aid to the victims’ families and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to detect and investigate attackers.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang also paid a visit to Senior Lieutenant Dam Dinh Bo, 30, and Captain Le Kien Cuong, 35, of the police department of Ea Ktur Commune who were injured in the shooting attack while on active duty. They are being treated at the Central Highlands region’s General Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang delegated the Central Highlands region’s General Hospital to provide the best medical care and treatment to the cadres.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, an unidentified group of people made gun attacks on the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the early morning of June 11. The attack killed a number of police officers, cadres of the two communes, and one civilian.

As of 11:30 am on June 12, the police force arrested 26 individuals related to the attack.