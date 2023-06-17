All suspects in deadly shooting attack in Dak Lak arrested

All over 50 suspects in the gun attack at two communal people's committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 11 were arrested.

The police seized a number of weapons and successfully rescued hostages. Normal activities have resumed in Cu Kuin District.

The statement was made by senior Colonel Dang Hong Duc, Office Chief of the Ministry of Public Security on June 16.

According to senior Colonel Dang Hong Duc, the attack happened at 12:35 am on June 11 at the people's committee headquarters in Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes by a group of armed persons, killing four communal police officers, two cadres of communes, three civilians and wounded two communal police officers and three ethnic minority people who were taken hostages by attackers.

The Ministry of Public Security immediately delegated competent forces to coordinate with the police of Dak Lak Province to arrest attackers on the same day, imposed a temporary blockade on the shooting sites and adjacent areas related to the attack, protected the headquarters of the State agencies and ensured security and safety for residents and the active-duty military personnel in detecting and tracing the suspects.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Security promptly extended condolences to the victims’ families and visited police officers who were injured in the shooting attack while on active duty, gave financial assistants and issued an honorary and posthumous promotion to police officers and communal cadres who died in the attack in the line of duty.

Senior Colonel Dang Hong Duc informed that according to the initial assessment, the cause of the gun attack was the conspiracy of hostile forces, and a number of exiled members of the outlawed FULRO that incited ethnic minorities to cause public disorder to attract attention from abroad, divide and destroy the great bloc of national unity of the Vietnamese people, especially between the Kinh and ethnic minority peoples. The police forces are currently investigating and clarifying the issue.

The Ministry of Public Security suggested the government of Dak Lak Province and Central Highlands provinces along with the neighboring areas especially focus on implementing good performances in mass mobilization work, solving conflicts in the community, and raising the awareness of the people of the hostile forces’ conspiracy and strengthening “All-people protect national security” movement.