Dak Lak gun attack indicates organized terrorist activity

The deadly gun attack at two communal people's committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 11 is an organized terrorist activity.

The statement was made in a speech delivered by Head of the Department of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Public Security, Major General Pham Ngoc Viet at the High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States under the overarching theme of “Addressing Terrorism through Reinvigorated Multilateralism and Institutional Cooperation” that is underway at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in the US from June 17-25.

Vietnam resolutely opposes terrorism and condemns terrorist activities in any form, supports measures to counter terrorism taken by countries and international organizations in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, Mr. Pham Ngoc Viet said.

In Vietnam, there have not been any terrorist incidents carried out by individuals or international terrorist organizations whose activities have not been detected yet.

However, Vietnam faces terrorist threats from overseas that are harmful to national security, such as diplomatic facilities that have been soft targets for terrorist attacks, the presence of Islamist insurgent group’s presence in South-East Asia, terrorist groups and violent extremism that take advantage of the development of technology and social networks to spread terrorism and violent extremism around the world.

Around 65 suspects in the gun attack at two communal people's committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 11 were arrested, including one individual who is a member of an organization based in the US, received orders from this organization to carry the attack. This is an armed organized terrorist activity with reckless, savage, and dehumanizing behaviors. Vietnam resolutely opposes terrorism and condemns terrorist activities in any form, and calls on relevant countries and international organizations to support and cooperate closely with Vietnam in investigating the case as well as fighting similar activities, Department of Homeland Security Major General Pham Ngoc Viet emphasized.