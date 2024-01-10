Ly Hoang Nam starts new year with tennis victory in India

In his opening match of the new year 2024, tennis player Ly Hoang Nam kicked off with a victory in the men's doubles category at the ITF M25 Mandya tennis tournament in India, partnering with Jang Yunseok from South Korea.

Ly Hoang Nam kicks off new year with a victory.

According to Ly Hoang Nam's early 2024 competition schedule, the top Vietnamese tennis player will have a tour in India, with three consecutive World Tennis Tour M25 tournaments. Following this series, he will return to Vietnam, shifting focus to team training and preparing for the 2024 Davis Cup World Group II play-off matches set to take place in early February.

The ITF M25 Mandya is a tournament that awards ranking points, offering 25 points for the winners. Ly Hoang Nam is competing in both the men's singles and men's doubles events.

In the men's doubles match on January 9, Ly Hoang Nam partnered with South Korean player Jang Yunseok to face the Indian pair Agarwal/Kalyanpur. Despite their recent collaboration, the Vietnamese and South Korean tennis players showcased effective teamwork on the court.

The first set unfolded as a captivating contest, with both pairs engaging in a back-and-forth battle. Initially, Hoang Nam/Jang Yunseok secured a break to take a 2-0 lead. However, the Indian duo not only managed to equalize with a break to make it 2-2 but also secured an additional break to lead 5-3. Nevertheless, Hoang Nam and Jang Yunseok displayed remarkable performance in the decisive phase. They secured two break points, winning four consecutive games to stage a comeback and clinch the set 7-5.

Moving into the second set, Hoang Nam's duo encountered difficulties as the Indian pair secured a break to lead 2-0. However, responding swiftly, Hoang Nam's team regained the break, bringing the score to a balanced 2-2. Following a closely contested battle resulting in a 6-6 tie, Hoang Nam's pair emerged triumphant in the tiebreak, securing a 7-4 victory. This win ultimately led to their overall triumph in the second set with a score of 7-6.

Ly Hoang Nam aims for a return to the top 250 in the world.

Winning with a 2-0 victory, Hoang Nam and Jang Yunseok have earned a spot in the quarterfinals and are slated to face the paired team of Tsung Hao Huang/Van Wyk Kris on January 11.

In the men's singles event, Ly Hoang Nam, currently ranked 561st in the world and seeded fifth, is scheduled to play his first match on the morning of January 10. He will face Indian tennis player Murugesan, who is currently ranked 1,606th in the world.

By Gia Man, Kim Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi