Ly Hoang Nam reaches semifinals of M15 Chandigarh Tennis Tournament 2024

Vietnam's top-ranked tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, advanced to the semifinals of the ITF M15 Chadigard World Tennis Tour in India after defeating Thai player Chanta Thanaper once again.

Ly Hoang Nam secures semifinal berth with three consecutive wins.

Following a straightforward 2-0 victory (6/0, 6/2) over Jaisinghani from India in the opening match, Ly Hoang Nam continued his winning streak by defeating Sinha, also from India, with a score of 2-0 (6/2, 6/3) in the second round yesterday. He faced Thanaper in the quarter-finals this afternoon, March 22.

Chanta Thanaper, a 24-year-old tennis player from Thailand currently ranked 915th, has faced Ly Hoang Nam, who currently ranks 488th, twice before. In the M15 Chiang Rai tournament in 2022 in Thailand, Vietnam's top-ranked player secured an easy victory with a score of 2-0 (6/2, 6/1). Similarly, at the M25 Hua Hin tournament in Thailand in 2023, Ly Hoang Nam triumphed over Chanta Thanaper with another 2-0 victory (6/4, 6/2).

In their third encounter today, once again, the player from Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club continued to dominate. With a confident playing style at the baseline, Hoang Nam managed to control the game against the 24-year-old Thai player. In the first set, the tennis player, hailing from Tay Ninh, served effectively, scoring six direct points. Ly Hoang Nam did not allow Chanta Thanaper any opportunity to break his serve. Conversely, in the 4th game, Hoang Nam seized his first break opportunity to take a 3/1 lead, ultimately winning the set at 6/3.

In the second set, Chanta Thanaper showed some improvement, gaining a break point opportunity against Vietnam's top player. He led 40/15 in the second game while Hoang Nam served. However, Chanta Thanaper squandered two chances and missed another one later on, unable to overcome Hoang Nam.

Failing to capitalize on rare opportunities, Chanta Thanaper continued to struggle against a slightly superior Ly Hoang Nam. Immediately after, Hoang Nam secured a break point in the third game, taking the lead at 2/1 and later at 5/3. At this critical juncture, with Chanta Thanaper serving, Hoang Nam won four consecutive points to seal a whitewash game, ultimately ending the set with a score of 6/3.

With a final score of 2-0 (6/3, 6/3), Ly Hoang Nam advances to the semifinals, where he will face Ramkumar Ramanathan from India, whom he recently lost to in the M25 New Delhi tournament last week.

