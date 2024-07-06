Ly Hoang Nam enters semifinals of M15 Tianjin 2024 Tennis Tournament

Vietnam's top tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, maintained his winning streak by securing his third consecutive victory, advancing to the semifinals of the M15 Tianjin 2024 Tennis Tournament in China.

Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam

In the quarterfinals on July 5, ranked 508th globally and seeded third in the tournament, Ly Hoang Nam faced off against 26-year-old Lomaikin from Kazakhstan, ranked 703rd in the world.

Having never played each other before, both players entered the match with unfamiliarity about their opponent's style. Despite Lomaikin's strong serving, including four direct points in the first set, Ly Hoang Nam effectively countered his opponent's tactics, ultimately gaining the upper hand.

Despite delivering powerful serves, the Kazakhstani player also made several double faults, including three in the first set. Two of these occurred during the fourth game, allowing Hoang Nam to gain a break and take a 3-1 lead. In the eighth game, Lomaikin lost another break, allowing Vietnam's top player to conclude the first set 6-2.

The second set became more intriguing when Lomaikin gained a break to lead 3-2. However, at this critical moment, Ly Hoang Nam surged ahead, winning four consecutive games and completing a comeback to take the set 6-4. This secured his victory with a final score of 2-0 (6-2, 6-4).

Advancing to the semifinals tomorrow, Ly Hoang Nam will face the winner of the match between Zhou Yi (China) and Mukund (India), scheduled for the same evening.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan