Long Khanh Fruit Festival in 2023 to open on June 15

The People's Committee of Long Khanh City has just planned to host the Long Khanh Fruit Festival in 2023.

The fruit festival is scheduled to take place at Long Khanh Victory Monument Park in Xuan An Ward, Long Khanh City, Dong Nai Province from June 15 to June 23.

Many activities will be organized at the event such as introducing points of interest for tourists, business facilities of tourism service, eco-tourism model at gardens, community tourism model; performing art of processing foods from fruits and local agricultural products.

Additionally, a week introducing and honoring One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products and fruits of Dong Nai Province, a ceremony to export shipment of durian, the trade promotion conference to promote the development of agricultural product consumption markets and so on will take place within the framework of the event.

According to the People’s Committee of Long Khanh City, the festival will aim at introducing and promoting tourism and fruits of the locality to tourists inside and outside the province, creating favorable conditions to connect with eco-tourism sites to visitors and travel agencies to open more tourism products.

Of which, the week introducing and honoring One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products and fruits of Dong Nai Province will be considered as a highlight of the festival.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Long Khanh City is calling for collectives, cooperative groups and garden owners to join connections, introduce fruits and typical agricultural products and receive, serve visitors at the historical and cultural sites and community tourism models in the city.